Analysis: Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Wednesday that he is willing to provide transcripts of the meeting between Russian officials and President Trump to Congress in order to prove the president did not share classified secrets, The Hill and Circa.com have reported.

Putin is reportedly willing to hand over such records after The Washington Post published, by all standards, a factious report disputed by eyewitnesses that Trump revealed classified information to Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office.



Putin, speaking at an event with the visiting Italian prime minister, dismissed the uproar over Trump’s meeting with Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Kislyak as “political schizophrenia.”

The Russian president joked that Lavrov would be reprimanded because “he hasn’t shared those secrets with us,” the Associated Press reported.

This little bit of real news may be found on The Hill by clicking here and Circa.com by clicking here.

