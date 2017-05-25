Kenny Wayne Shepherd to play Muscogee Fest

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s upcoming full-length record Lay It On Down is due August 4 on Concord Records. The album is Shepherd’s first since 2014’s Goin’ Home, which debuted at #25 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and spent several weeks at #1 on the Blues chart.

In anticipation of the release, Shepherd is playing the Muscogee Nation Festival June 24.

The upcoming record sees Shepherd consciously moving toward a more traditionally roots-based sound. He notes, “I wanted to make an album of great American roots music … an album full of music that people haven’t heard from us before. I’m pulling from a lot of different periods and genres on this one.”

Lay It On Down continues Shepherd’s winning streak of consistently acclaimed recordings throughout a more than two-decade long recording career that began at age 16 and has yielded six #1 blues albums, a string of #1 mainstream rock singles, five Grammy nominations and numerous awards.

The forthcoming album was recorded live in the studio to analog tape in Shepherd’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana and produced by Shepherd alongside Marshall Altman (Matt Nathanson, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Voegele).

Shepherd’s band on Lay It On Down features his long-time lead vocalist Noah Hunt, the rhythm section from Shepherd’s supergroup side project The RIDES, Chris Layton (drums) and Kevin McCormick (bass), and keyboardist Jimmy McGorman. “I’m proud of the album we have delivered to the fans and I think they’ll be excited by what they hear,” notes Shepherd. “The band we’ve assembled did a fantastic job bringing these songs to life and conveying the musical message to the listener. Now we are looking forward to bringing this new music to the live show to watch it develop even more.”

Click here for Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s web site.

Click here for more on the Muscogee Nation Festival June 24.