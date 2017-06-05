EPA’s Scott Pruitt on “Paris Accord”

Analysis: Ignored by propagandists seeking destruction of the American economy under the pretense of environmental concerns, EPA’s Administrator Scott Pruitt clearly explained the rejection of the Paris Accord / Climate Scam as a “restoration of American economic independence.” This is not an insignificant point.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace yesterday repeatedly tried to get an answer from Pruitt about whether climate had come up during talks with Trump about ditching the Paris deal. Said another way, Wallace badgered Pruitt with the canard expected by Leftists to dominate all environmental debate. Pruitt was unflappable and held to a higher standard.

“The focus of the last several weeks was centered on the merits and demerits of the Paris agreement,” Pruitt said.

“The President has indicated the climate changes. It’s always changing. I’ve indicated the same,” Pruitt added.

It is an Alter of Worship for many that all change is all bad. All change is mankind’s fault and America must redistribute wealth as a gift to the world. They demand the “unwashed masses” return to herding sheep so the globalist ruling class can better manage all and wipe out any benefit of education, critical thinking, reason, logic, fairness and freedom.

Conservatives believe the environment is a robust system and humans responsible to conserve while innovating and expanding civilization and technology in free enterprise to benefit themselves, their families and all of mankind.

Given Chris Wallace’s ignorance, a post of the text of Scott Pruitt’s remarks at the announcement of America’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord may be helpful and is provided below.

ADMINISTRATOR PRUITT: Thank you, Mr. President. Your decision today to exit the Paris Accord reflects your unflinching commitment to put America first.

And by exiting, you’re fulfilling yet one more campaign promise to the American people. Please know that I am thankful for your fortitude, your courage, and your steadfastness as you serve and lead our country.

America finally has a leader who answers only to the people — not to the special interests who have had their way for way too long. In everything you do, Mr. President, you’re fighting for the forgotten men and women across this country. You’re a champion for the hardworking citizens all across this land who just want a government that listens to them and represents their interest.

You have promised to put America First in all that you do, and you’ve done that in any number of ways — from trade, to national security, to protecting our border, to rightsizing Washington, D.C. And today you’ve put America first with regard to international agreements and the environment.

This is an historic restoration of American economic independence — one that will benefit the working class, the working poor, and working people of all stripes. With this action, you have declared that the people are rulers of this country once again. And it should be noted that we as a nation do it better than anyone in the world in striking the balance between growing our economy, growing jobs while also being a good steward of our environment.

We owe no apologies to other nations for our environmental stewardship. After all, before the Paris Accord was ever signed, America had reduced its CO2 footprint to levels from the early 1990s. In fact, between the years 2000 and 2014, the United States reduced its carbon emissions by 18-plus percent. And this was accomplished not through government mandate, but accomplished through innovation and technology of the American private sector.

For that reason, Mr. President, you have corrected a view that was paramount in Paris that somehow the United States should penalize its own economy, be apologetic, lead with our chin, while the rest of world does little. Other nations talk a good game; we lead with action — not words. (Applause.)

Our efforts, Mr. President, as you know, should be on exporting our technology, our innovation to nations who seek to reduce their CO2 footprint to learn from us. That should be our focus versus agreeing to unachievable targets that harm our economy and the American people.

Mr. President, it takes courage, it takes commitment to say no to the plaudits of men while doing what’s right by the American people. You have that courage, and the American people can take comfort because you have their backs.

Thank you, Mr. President.