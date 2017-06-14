Oklahoma fishing report

Ready for great fishing in Oklahoma? Here is the latest report from last weekend by game wardens and other wildlife experts from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait on riprap and along shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastics and swim baits on rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 11. Elevation 3 ft. above normal and dropping, water 80 and clearing. Largemouth bass and striped bass hybrids good on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, on docks, in the main lake, along shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver and minnows below the dam, coves, discharge, docks and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, channels, discharge, docks and in the main lake. They are still releasing a lot of water so it has come down. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: June 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows on brush structure, docks, on flats and sand bars. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, minnows, stinkbait and worms on brush structure, in creek channels, on flats, shallows and along shorelines. Saugeye fair on crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on in-line spinnerbait and spinnerbaits along shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and worms on the dam and docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 11. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal and slowly dropping, water murky. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along windward shorelines.Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 11. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, shad, sunfish and worms in channel, discharge and on riprap. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in shallows, along shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and plastics on brush structure and in the main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: June 11. Elevation 7 ft. above normal and dropping, water 82 and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on live shad and worms on flats, in the main lake and river channel. White bass fair below the dam, on flats, points and trolling small crank baits. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits on brush structure, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Rick Stafford,Wagoner.

Greenleaf: June 13. Elevation normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits and spoons on brush structure, shallows, along shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie and flathead catfish fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 8-12 ft. on brush structure. Flathead, blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish in channels, creek channels, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Lark Wilson, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 13. Elevation dropping, water 70s and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastics on brush structure, the main lake and on points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait in the main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and Bobby Garland jigs of various colors below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 11. Elevation 9 1/2 ft. above normal and slowly dropping, water murky. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 12. Elevation dropping, water 75 and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, on flats, in the main lake, riprap, rocks, in shallows and along shorelines. Walleye fair on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, minnows, rogues and sassy shad below the dam. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures. Report submitted by Larry Green, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Keystone: June 13. Elevation dropping, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits on rocks and along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Striped bass fair on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: June 11. Elevation above normal, water dirty. Rainbow trout slow on powerbait and worms below the dam and spillway. White bass fair on grubs and in-line spinnerbait below the dam. Report submitted by Game Warden Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: June 11. Elevation 7 ft. above normal and falling, water 68 and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits in the main lake and off points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad on flats. Blue catfish good below the dam. White bass fair at 6-12 ft. trolling main lake points. Blue and channel catfish being caught in the lake on juglines at 10-15 ft. All boat ramps and camping areas are back open. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 12. Elevation below normal, water 80s and dirty. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait, live shad and spoons at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastics and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 12. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and worms on riprap. Water is being pumped into the lake. Fishing is usually good on the north end of the dam when water is being pumped into the lake. Report submitted by Doug Gottschalk, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 11. Elevation normal, water low 70s and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, and worms in channels, dam, discharge and off points. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows on brush structure, discharge and the main lake. White bass fair on jigs and plastics at the dam, discharge and on flats. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: June 12. Elevation above normal, water clearing. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics at 9-11 ft. in the main lake, points and along shorelines. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on punch bait, stinkbait and worms at 17-21 ft. in creek channels and on points. Report submitted by Monte Brooks.



Webbers Falls: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits and topwater lures on brush structure, in channels, coves, along shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs on brush structure, in coves, creek channels, standing timber at 8-12 ft. Flathead, blue and channel catfish fair on live shad, shad and sunfish in channels, coves, creek channels, on flats, river channel, in shallows, along shorelines and drift fishing with shad on bottom. Report submitted by Lark Wilson,game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

CENTRAL

Arcadia: June 12. Elevation normal, water 77 and clearing. Largemouth bass fair on flukes, topwater lures and swim baits in weed beds, and submerged humps in 5-7 ft. and on topwater lures early in the morning. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait and sunfish on the dam, points and off riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows on brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky to muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and shrimp below the dam, in the main lake and off points. Striped bass hybrids and white bass are slow on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, jigs, minnows, shrimp and worms on the docks, in the main lake, points and along shorelines. White crappie are slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, docks, riprap and rocks. Carp fair on dough bait and worms mainly below the dam. Sunfish fair on worms along the bank and below the dam. With the warmer weather the catfish have slowed but do pick up at times. The gates are closed so the fishing has slowed down off the dam by the gates and the river is not flowing very fast. The fishing is varying greatly due to the warmer temperatures. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Wes Watkins: June 12. Elevation normal, water clear. White bass good on sassy shad and small lures on the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on punch bait, stinkbait and worms on riprap and along shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: June 12. Elevation is above average with water temperature at 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and topwater lures in weed beds and behind the islands. Striped bass hybrids and white bass excellent on crawfish and slabs below the dam and in the main lake. Report submitted by Blake Pearson, game warden stationed in Kingfisher County.

Foss: June 12. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water 72. Catfish good on live bait and cut bait along the north side. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Walleye fair to good on hard baits and worms along the dam. White bass fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: June 12. Elevation normal, water 73 and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs, minnows and plastics on docks, in the main lake, points and riprap. Crappie and green sunfish good on jigs and minnows on brush structure, in creek channels, and docks. White bass good on jigs, lipless baits and minnows on docks, the main lake and on points. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: June 11. Elevation normal, water 73. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, plastics and spinnerbaits on brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie crappie good on jigs and minnows on brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Durant: June 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, plastics and spinnerbaits on the main lake and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and stinkbait on brush structure and the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs on brush structure, the main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Michael Ward, Park Ranger.

Eufaula: June 11. Elevation above normal, water murky. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on minnows and sassy shad below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and live shad in creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows on brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Terry Springwater, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.



Hugo: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 73. Blue and flathead catfish good on live bait on rocks and fish are on the nest. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows in channels, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk bait and spinnerbaits in creek channels, in the shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 13. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures along creek channels, the main lake, around points and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and live bait in the main lake. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and along riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 11. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, powerbait, tube jigs and salmon eggs in creek channels and on flats. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 13. Stocked approximately 3,300 rainbow trout on June 7. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the southeast region office.

McGee Creek: June 11. Elevation 5 ft. below normal, water 73 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics and topwater lures along shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows on brush structure. Report submitted by Larry Luman, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 13. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. Smallmouth, largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, sassy shad and topwater lures around brush structure, the main lake, rocks and weed beds. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shrimp and worms around brush structure, along channels, in coves, riprap and rocks. Bluegill, green sunfish and redear sunfish good on minnows, small lures and worms along rocks, sandbars, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Jeremy Brothers, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 11. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and the river channel. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms along creek channels, the main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 11. Elevation normal, water murky. Flathead catfish fair on shad along shallows and rocks and noodling in deeper holes. Crappie slow on minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grubs, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish along flats, the main lake, riprap and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped and white bass good on flukes, hair jigs, live shad and topwater lures below the dam, in the main lake, around points and riprap. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, around points, riprap, spillway; keep bait on the edge of current. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Jones, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits along creek channels and the river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and in the main lake. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad around points and rocks. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, small lures and spoons in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: June 12. Elevation normal, water 76 and murky. Largemouth bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, blue catfish and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crankbaits, crawfish, cut bait, flukes, live shad, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, points and riprap. Crappie and saugeye fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs along channels, creek channels, docks and riprap. Report submitted by Tyler Howser, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 11. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and stinkbait along channels and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 13. Elevation normal, water 70. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows trolling around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 11. Elevation normal, water 70s. Saugeye and white bass fair on crankbaits around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait in the main lake, around points and along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.