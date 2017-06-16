Tulsa witness for Palin in NYT attack

Never personally met Sarah Palin, but I have attended several of her speeches and on the Saturday afternoon in 2011 when Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) was shot by Jared Loughner in a public assassination / mass killing in Tucson, I hosted “The David Arnett Show” on Tulsa’s KRMG with live coverage of that horrific event.

A local caller then asserted that Palin’s political action committee’s map of targeted electoral districts put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs and blamed Palin for the shooting. Loughner was later proven mentally deranged and the Democratic Operative Bob Beckel later asserted he had used the same graphic in his campaign operations “long before Sarah Palin did.”

At the time, I was shocked. The local Democrat caller used tragedy for political gain by asserting, without evidence, to know the cause of individual violence. Before I told the caller how disgusting that attempt was and kicked him off-air, he admitted he was a party activist. I had recognized his name, knew of him and called him out live on-air.

How did a Democrat Party Activist in Middle America have the propagandistic line of attack national media would use for the next few weeks already prepared? As Giffords lay bleeding and medical personal desperately struggled to save her, Democratic Party Activists used her as a bloody tool pushing politics of personal destruction in Tulsa.

The New York Times (NYT or Times) editorially wallowed in the same canard now six years later in response to the shooting Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia in which James T. Hodgkinson targeted Republican members of Congress.

Apparently, like common criminals, the NYT never gives up a con. It’s their lie and they are sticking to it to damage Sarah Palin personally and Conservative Republicans generally.

Media covered the embarrassment of the old “Grey Lady” in this latest libel and the Times even offered a limp-wristed correction. Here are the links:

The NYT’s article, “America’s Lethal Politics.”

Correction: June 15, 2017

An earlier version of this editorial incorrectly stated that a link existed between political incitement and the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords. In fact, no such link was established.

Ridiculed for this obvious “fake news” the Times was called out by Breitbart.com which is hated by the Left almost as much as they hate Palin. To read coverage, click here. To read coverage from The Daily Caller on the same topic, click here.

In contrast to Loughner’s 2011 attack, consider that James T. Hodgkinson this week calmly and politely inquired if the Congressmen on the field were Democrats or Republicans before he sought cover, pulled out his guns and began shooting.

As for this witness: I will be glad to testify to the facts. Democratic operatives are pushing the politics of personal destruction to distract from the actual destruction conducted by Leftists. They are the violent totalitarians of which they warn.