Sharia incompatible with freedom

Anni Cyrus, a former Muslim who works for the American Truth Project, gives a clear breakdown of what Sharia law is and how it impedes upon the lives of millions of people living in the United States.

“I went through much prison time, rape, forced marriage and much more because there were no rights for women under Islamic law,” Cyrus told The Daily Wire in 2015.

On video, she explains: As a Muslim, if you decide to follow Sharia, you will have a very limited life because, in Sharia, there are details all the way from how to walk into your bathroom, amazingly, all the way to how to, successfully, finish your term of life — meaning, how to die.

Because of those limitations, in a strict guidance, for someone who lives in America to follow Sharia, they will have no choice but to stop enjoying their freedoms and also start disobeying the Constitution of America.

Or, if they decide to obey the Constitution and enjoy their freedom, then they would have no choice but to stop following Sharia, which would make them a non-devoted Muslim. Therefore, most the people in America who come here from other countries, who were raised as Muslim, always have that conflict.

(HT: Breitbart.com)

Editor’s Note: Islam means “submission.” Muslim means “those who submit.” The obvious question for nonbelievers is submit to what? The answer is Sharia Law.

The meaning of “Allah Akbar” is literally, “Allah is greatest” and should not be thought as referring to the Christian and Hebrew God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. In fact, the phrase is shouted by Muslims to proclaim the supremacy of Allah over the Christian and Hebrew God thus justifying acts of slavery, brutalization, terror and slaughter of non-fanatic Muslims and all others.

The proclaimed objective of this religion is to establish one single theocracy (religious government) worldwide. In the issue of control of the world; they agree with Communism that peace will only come if they control the world and all opposition is dead – before that, all is justified as righteous war.