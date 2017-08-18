Addressing the opioid crisis in Oklahoma

Prescription opioids kill more than pain and there is a current drug crisis killing a wide range of people in communities nationwide – including Oklahoma.

While debate rages to determine if drug companies misrepresented the risk of addiction or medical professionals excessively prescribed; the point is that all types of people from all walks of life and at all ages suffer addition delivered first by trusted prescription.

Washington County is holding a community-wide discussion in Bartlesville with a documentary screening October 11 at the Tri County Technology Center Event Center to teach how OxyContin, Vicodin, Percocet, Opana, Demerol, Dilaudid, Norco and Fentanyl may kill you and/or those you love.

A reception will begin at 5:30 pm with opening remarks and a screening of the film “Warning: This Drug May KILL You” an HBO Original Documentary at 6:00 pm with a panel-led discussion following.

The topic is focused on prevention and consequences of opioid addiction individually and for Washington County.

The film interviews Andrew Kolodny, MD, Opioid Policy Research Collaborative, Brandeis University who said, “Research shows between ten to twelve million Americans have been put on long-term opioids and the best available evidence is telling us that they are not doing well. Many have had a decline in function and their pain has not improved.”

Jane Ballantyne, MD, University of Washington goes even farther to note “very high doses of opiates can actually produce pain.”

As the flyer passionately declares, “It takes one pill to start an addiction. It takes one person to make a difference.” The public is strongly encouraged to attend.