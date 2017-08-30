Soulfest honors Wayman Tisdale

Guthrie Green announced today an inaugural music festival honoring the late Wayman Tisdale, on Saturday, September 30.

“Soulfest” is a Guthrie Green production featuring live soul, R&B, art, and soul-centric southern cuisine. In addition to the evening’s music features, the Green in association with the Tisdale Foundation will honor Wayman’s legacy and shed light on his foundation’s mission in the community, state, and beyond.

Music for this event will include national acts, The SOS Band and Raheem DeVaughn. Local favorite Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings will also be performing. The event will include live art, special appearances from spoken word artists Written Quincey and Jerica, a street stage with performances from Tulsa Street Dance, and much more!

This event is free, open to the public, and will take place from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. For all event details and venue location visit www.guthriegreen.com.

Wayman was an American professional basketball player in the NBA, a smooth jazz bass guitarist and a beloved Tulsan. He is lovingly remembered for his personal warmth in giving back to the community. A three-time All American at the University of Oklahoma, Tisdale was elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

In 2009, the Wayman Tisdale Foundation formed to provide funding to individuals and organizations for obtaining and maintaining prosthetic devices to improve the quality of life for amputees throughout Oklahoma and the United States.