Venezuela goes bust

Updated: The Wall Street Journal editorial begins with a bit of humor from Milton Friedman who once joked that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert in five years there would be a shortage of sand.

He could have been talking about Venezuela and its oil wealth.

On Monday Caracas missed interest payments due on two government bonds and one bond issued by the state-owned oil monopoly known by its Spanish initials PdVSA. Venezuela owed creditors $280 million, which it couldn’t manage even after a 30-day grace period.

Venezuela is broke, which takes some doing. For much of the second half of the 20th century, a gusher of oil exports made dollars abundant in Venezuela and the country imported the finest of everything. There were rough patches in the 1980s and 1990s, but by 2001 Venezuela was the richest country in South America.

Then in 2005 the socialist Hugo Chávez declared that the central bank had “excessive reserves.” He mandated that the executive take the excess from the bank without compensation. Today the central bank has at best $1 billion in reserves.

Falling oil prices are partly to blame, but the main problem is that chavismo has strangled entrepreneurship. Faced with expropriation, hyperinflation, price controls and rampant corruption, human and monetary capital has fled Venezuela.

As of Tuesday evening, the Investment Swaps and Derivatives Association still had not declared Venezuela in default. That matters because this will trigger the insurance obligations inherent in the credit default swaps. But S&P Global Ratings declared the country in default Monday. On Tuesday morning the Luxembourg Stock Exchange issued a suspension notice for the bonds with missed payments.

This is just the latest crisis in Venezuela, a true humanitarian crisis happening now and very near our borders. As much as it is the fault of Socialism, Marxism, and Cuban Communism – once again, American Capitalism should aid and comfort the victims. Previous Tulsa Today stories include:

This is just the latest crisis in Venezuela, a true humanitarian crisis happening now and very near our borders.