Keys to Unhappiness and Thanksgiving

Few people do, and yet many people are. Why? Because many people have the one primary character trait that leads to unhappiness. And you need to avoid it.

Now if this was interesting, check out another on Thanksgiving:

Tulsa Today staff are enjoying the Thanksgiving Holiday. We thank God and America for our freedom and the opportunity to share good times with family and friends. Enjoy dear reader and feel free add your personal blessing or thanks or anything you may be grateful for in the comments section below, then get back to enjoying the Holiday.

