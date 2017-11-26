Tackling white supremacy

Video: The Left continues to try to pin the racist tail on the Republican elephant. The facts are that the Republican Party is now and always has been the party of emancipation, equal treatment under the law, and individual rights for ALL Americans.

In fact, in the year leading up to the Civil War, EVERY SINGLE SLAVE IN AMERICA was owned by a Democrat—all 4 million of them. That’s right, not a single Republican owned a slave. It’s not the Republicans, but there ARE racists and fascists today in America today with real power. Who are they? Watch now to learn who they are and how we can stop them.

Available nationwide, Dinesh D’Souza’s new book “The Big Lie” exposes the Left’s biggest lie yet: their orchestrated campaign to paint conservatives as Nazis to cover up their own fascism. To cover up their insidious fascist agenda, Democrats loudly accuse President Trump and other Republicans of being Nazis—an obvious lie, considering the GOP has been fighting the Democrats over slavery, genocide, racism and fascism from the beginning. Dinesh D’Souza explodes the Left’s big lie in print here,. Click to order your copy: http://bigliebook.com