Ross Ford begins legislative service

Ross Ford, of Broken Arrow, was sworn in before the House of Representatives to serve House District 76 on Tuesday.

Ford was elected in a special election held after the death of former Rep. David Brumbaugh in April.

“It is an honor to be selected by the voters of House District 76 to represent them,” said Ford, R-Broken Arrow.

“I look forward very much to working alongside other lawmakers in addressing issues that concern Oklahomans relying on my conservative principles to serve to the best of my ability,” Ford added.

“We’re incredibly glad to be able to welcome Rep. Ford to the House,” said Majority Floor Leader, state Rep. Mike Sanders. “We look forward to working with him in the future on needed budget reform and other issues that are pressing for the state.”

Prior to running for office, Ford served as a Tulsa police officer for over 25 years. He was injured in the line of duty in March 2007, but continued to serve the police department after his recovery until his later retirement. During his service to the Tulsa Police Department, Ford earned a Medal of Valor, Purple Heart, Survivors Club Award, several Top Cop awards and two Chief Awards.

Upon leaving the police force in 2010, Ford was employed by Union Public Schools as director of security and by Holland Hall private school as director of security. In 2015, Ford created a private company that provides security and other services to senior citizens in the Tulsa community.

Ford is a fourth generation Tulsa native. He and his wife, Lisa, have been married for over 36 years. Together they have a daughter, Kasey, and son, Ryan, as well as a 10 year-old grandson, Reece.

Ford is a member of the Broken Arrow Rotary Club and the Broken Arrow Civitan Club and a community volunteer at Union Public Schools, the Broken Arrow Police Department, and the Tulsa Police Officer Memorial committee. He is a graduate of Leadership Broken Arrow.