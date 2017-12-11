NYC explosion today, bomber plus three hurt

Updated: Fox News is reporting an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal at 7:20 am during rush hour, the blast in a walkway halted multiple subway lines, the NYPD said. The explosion has been named a terrorist attack by officials.

NYPD sources on scene told Fox News a device went off and there was a person strapped wearing at least one low-tech bomb.

NYPD and FDNY officials first confirmed to media they were investigating reports of an explosion “of an unknown origin” near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Police tweeted the A, C, E subways lines were being evacuated. The terminal was “temporarily closed by authorities.”

Multiple media are now reporting the bomber lived near New York for about seven years, was originally from Bangladesh. The suspect is reported in custody suffering injuries from the blast. Click here for more from Fox News.

Reports note, there is video of the explosion. The only serious injuries were to the bomber. Injuries to three civilians in the area are reported to be minor – headaches and ringing in ears – and all three were able to make their own way to medical treatment nearby.