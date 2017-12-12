Alabama decides for Senate

Editorial: Monday night Alabama Republican Roy Moore rallied supporters in his final appearance before today’s special Senate election. Democrats, meanwhile, prove that if Republicans nominate Jesus of Nazareth – Democrats and media try to turn them into Lucifer. See President Trump, Mitt Romney, John McCain, Bob Dole and Ronald Reagan campaigns for details.

Democrats in failing any coherent policies again hysterically fall to slander, lies and the politics of personal destruction – an evil they so often use to accuse others (except leftists Clinton, Weinstein, Wiener, etc.).

Accusations, however, require evidence beyond hearsay and accused hold the right to face their accuser in a fair and neutral court. It has been that way since the beginning of civilization, documented in the Bible, and any other process is mob violence – in this case, a hysterical lynching of well established reputation.

The Hill reports from Monday’s rally that Moore dismissed the accusations from the stage, questioning why “women who had not come forward for nearly 40 years … waited until 30 days before this general election to come forward.”

“If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me. The differences between my opponent and me are vast,” he said as the crowd cheered enthusiastically.

Former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News chief executive Stephen Bannon, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) and former Milwaukee County, Wis., sheriff and frequent Fox News guest David Clarke all took turns on the stage to fire up the crowd.

The speakers wove a common thread, supporting Moore’s lifetime of public service contrary to recent allegations, attacking those who chose to cut him loose and framed the race as a war on President Trump’s agenda The Hill observed.

The good news nationally: Alabama voters decide. Media hysteria will pass. Oklahoma University’s football team may likely play Alabama University for the National Championship and President Trump is winning not by tweets, but by what he accomplishes.

About the author: David Arnett won two national awards as a First Amendment Advocate (1987 and 1988). He is a former city reporter for the Tulsa Tribune, the afternoon daily that departed in 1992 and published 32 editions of community papers before founding Tulsa Today in 1996. He hosted The David Arnett Show, on KRMG’s weekend lineup in 2011 and 2012, the last local radio call-in talk show in Tulsa. He is best know as an equal opportunity aggravator never greatly restricted by the tyranny of political correctness.