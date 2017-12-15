If true – it’s treason

Editorial: One text between FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok is clear evidence of conspiracy to commit treason. This arrogance of power between Clinton sycophants is beyond any crime in American history. It is immoral and evil. It is treason clearly stated with obvious intent to destroy lawful and Constitutional Governance in the United States of America.

The text was revealed on Tuesday night when the Justice Department released hundreds of messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were romantically involved and at one point worked on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The text reads:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok texted on Aug. 15, 2016. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Fox News is reporting that some lawmakers surmise “Andy” is a reference to Andrew McCabe, and now want to know about his communications with Page and Strzok.

“This [text] is the one that concerns me the most,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, one day after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended the Mueller probe in testimony before Goodlatte’s committee.

“Andy is presumably Andrew McCabe … and this text is very troubling because it suggests that they’re doing something, they have a plan to take action to make sure that Donald Trump does not get elected president of the United States at the highest levels of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Never could Americans have imagined the depth of depravity now revealed by those who have for generations held the line between good and evil – lawful vs. criminal. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now clearly and accurately shown as morally corrupt and actively evil – an enemy destroying the government they swore to serve.

Nothing short of full disclosure of all facts may, hopefully, allow the agency to recover honor. The FBI and DOJ must become lawful immediately by suspending and fully prosecuting everyone involved.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but when Page and Strzok were not fucking each other, they were busy raping America. They are not moral people personally in the betrayal of wedding vows or professionally as texts prove.

Selective application of law is totalitarianism. It is the tool of tin-pot dictators, communists, fascists and others that presume they hold some right to rule by force and deceit. If law does not apply equally to the mighty and the meek then it does not apply to anyone at any time anywhere and civilization, as we know it, is over.

We demand government fix this now.

About the author: David Arnett won two national awards as a First Amendment Advocate (1987 and 1988). He is a former city reporter for the Tulsa Tribune, the afternoon daily that departed in 1992 and he published 32 editions of community papers before founding Tulsa Today in 1996. He hosted The David Arnett Show, on KRMG’s weekend lineup in 2011 and 2012, the last local call-in talk show in Tulsa. When local organizers forgot the reason for the season, he organized a Tulsa Christmas Parade. He is best know as an equal opportunity aggravator never greatly restricted by the tyranny of political correctness.