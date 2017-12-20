Republican tax reform wins approval

The U.S. Senate passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than thirty years early Wednesday ensuring the bill will become law. The vote was 51-48 with not a single Democrat vote in support and Republicans gleeful to claim full credit.

Only U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who had announced his support for the bill earlier this month, was not present for the vote. His office said he “looks forward to returning to Washington in January” as he recovers from brain cancer treatment.

The Senate’s vote meant that Vice President Mike Pence, who had postponed a trip to the Middle East to be at the Capitol if needed, was not required to break a tie vote.

During the vote, idiotic protesters (did Soros pay these fools) interrupted with chants of “kill the bill, don’t kill us,” and Pence repeatedly called for order. Leftist propaganda outlets of lamestream media worked overtime to distort the fact that 80% of Americans will enjoy more of their own earned money with each paycheck and about 15% will experience no significant change.

Contrarian OK Democrat 5th District candidate for Congress Kendra Horn issued a release saying, “Instead of providing immediate tax relief for thousands of middle-class Oklahoma families, Congress has chosen to write a tax plan benefitting only the wealthiest individuals and large corporations.”

Horn will likely be reminded of this during the campaign as Oklahomans enjoy increasing personal economic abundance.

With no hint of truth or modesty, Horn continues, “Steve Russell voted to give millions to the wealthiest 1 percent, while his constituents wait and hope it will trickle down to them… A better idea would be to replace Russell with someone who cares about hard-working Oklahomans who deserve more from their elected leaders. That person is me.”

Horn apparently believes Obama Administration economists that America must, like good sheeple, accept world domination, crippling regulations, unfair trade and a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measure no greater that 2% which they said America would never grow beyond. They lied.

Currently, in the Trump economy, the GDP is running near 3.5% and may soon hit 4%, so Horn is behind the latest version of fabricated-fact/propaganda. Today Leftists nationally try to credit President Obama for the economic surge, but even folks in Turley know better.

The complex legislation, months in the making, scales back the deduction for state and local taxes, bad news for the wealthiest suburbs of New York, Virginia, New Jersey and California which Oklahomans have supported for decades. Now, high tax areas will be required to bear their own burdens for local tax foolishness.

Besides resetting the tax code, the bill would open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling and repeal the individual mandate to buy insurance under ObamaCare — significant achievements for Trump and Republicans.

The bill lowers rates for individuals and families. It reduces tax breaks to high tax areas by placing a $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction.

Republicans assert the bill will boost a surging economy by increasing investments by the private sector. It is expected to prevent jobs from being outsourced to other countries.

Americans will likely judge success by their own family economics in 2018.