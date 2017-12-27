Bill to stop social media censoring

In an ideal world, the First Amendment of the United States Constitution would be enough to stop all lawmakers and Internet-based corporations from actively looking for ways to censor those with whom they disagree politically. Sadly, however, the Constitution gets as much attention as a rock on the side of the road, so conservatives are now forced to find other ways to preserve freedom of speech.

One of these conservatives looking to combat political censorship on the Internet is Paul Nehlen, who is currently challenging House Speaker Paul Ryan for his seat in the GOP primary. Nehlen has proposed “Shall Not Censor” legislation, which would essentially prohibit companies like Google and Facebook from censoring Americans’ lawful right to free speech on the Internet.

“We need a federal law prohibiting censorship of lawful speech on major social media platforms,” Nehlen has stated. “It is well-known that Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube discriminate against the right-wing, as evidenced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s recent comments.

“While widely heralded for those comments, they rang hollow with no suggested solution. This law is that solution. It will extend Americans’ First Amendment free speech protections onto social media platforms,” Nehlen stated (Related: News Corp CEO has warned that the algorithms used by Facebook and Google are a whole new kind of Orwellian censorship.)

For the purpose of the proposed legislation, Nehlen has been very clear about what he means when he uses the word “censorship.” The term includes the denial of users to access the platform, “shadowbanning,” the “issuance of ‘verified’ status based on any factors unrelated to identity authentication,” demonization, modifying certain algorithms in a way that censors users with particular viewpoints, “embargoing content,” and “throttling accounts and/or content without disclosure.”

If freedom of speech as outlined in the First Amendment was actually respected and followed, then perhaps Nehlen’s proposed “Shall Not Censor” legislation would not be necessary. Internet-based companies would recognize that while they may have the ability to censor people on the other side of the political spectrum, they would ultimately accept the fact that the Constitution prevents them from doing so. Unfortunately, and as previously mentioned, the Constitution is often not followed and not respected, and therefore, Nehlen’s proposed legislation is absolutely necessary.

Just this past October, Breitbart News reported that Twitter blocked a pro-life advertisement posted by Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, in which Rep. Blackburn proudly stated that she “stopped the sale of body parts.” When pressed for an explanation by Marsha Blackburn’s social media team, Twitter explained that the reason the advertisement was removed was because the line “stopped the sale of body parts” could be seen by some as inflammatory, and that it was “likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.” Twitter than stated that if that part of the advertisement were removed, the video would be permitted.

The popular video-sharing website YouTube has also developed a reputation for censoring conservative voices. Notably, several of conservative radio host Dennis Prager’s Prager U videos have been suppressed or silenced, including “The Most Important Question about Abortion,” “Is Islam a Religion of Peace?” “Why America Must Lead,” The Ten Commandments: Do Not Murder,” and many more.

The popular conservative duo Diamond and Silk have also had their videos demonetized by YouTube, despite the fact that they generally receive positive feedback.

It’s not just Twitter and YouTube, either. In the past, social media giants like Facebook, Google and others have also taken steps to censor the voices of those on the political Right. (Related: If Google and Facebook are not regulated, their politically-motivated censorship will lead to open warfare in the streets.)

It is all a direct assault on freedom of speech and the First Amendment, and quite frankly, Paul Nehlen’s “Shall Not Censor” legislation is needed now more than ever, before our liberty is gone forever. Read Suppressed.news for more coverage of information that’s suppressed by the establishment.

