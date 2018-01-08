Black unemployment at lowest on record

In Friday’s jobs report, black unemployment reached a record low: 6.8 percent.

That’s the lowest black unemployment since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking employment in 1972. Surprisingly reported by the Washington Post, headline: “Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.

Under Trump, there were 1.8 million more people working in December than in January. Under Obama, 4.3 million fewer the story notes.

“The lowest in nearly 5 decades and a credit to [President Donald Trump’s] economic policies!!” tweeted White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.