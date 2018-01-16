Dems demagogue for criminal amnesty

Analysis: Democrats are demanding that criminals be rewarded for using their children as human bridges to citizenship in the United States of America.

This is a public policy landmine President Barack Hussein Obama planted. After claiming it would be unlawful 22 times, Obama then broke the law – not the only time historians note, but significant in evil outcome for average Americans.

In a piece Tulsa Today noted January 3, Steven A. Camarota writing for National Review asserted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), program is illegal, overbroad, and the first step toward a full amnesty.

If the Democrats and their pathetic puppets in mainstream media wish to tear-jerk sympathy for these young adults (now 24-26 depending on which analysis) then they should be required to identify and locate the “adults” for deportation that helped them break American law and further be forever forbidden from any chain migration for any of their family members.

