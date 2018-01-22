School Choice week offers 353 events in OK

School Choice Week began in Oklahoma and across America this Sunday, with the goal of raising awareness about the options that parents have for their children’s education.

The Week will feature 353 events and activities across the Sooner State, including open house events at schools, school fairs, homeschool information sessions, and other celebrations.

In addition, a school fair is planned on Wednesday, January 24 at the Oklahoma City University’s Meinders School of Business.

Nationwide, 32,240 events and activities are being organized to raise awareness during National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2018), and nearly 7 million Americans are expected to participate. It will be the largest series of education-related events and activities in U.S. history.

The Week brings attention to the different education environments that are available for Oklahoma’s more than 950,000 children. For example, families in Oklahoma can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. The state also offers a private school choice program and tuition-free, public online schooling.

Governor Mary Fallin issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 21-27 as Oklahoma School Choice Week. In addition, the county of Garvin and the cities of Altus and Geary Utility Authority have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their community.

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

“School Choice Week is an exciting time for Oklahoma students, parents, and teachers,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “It is an opportunity for parents to research the education options available for their children, and also a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the many incredible educators and school leaders in the state.”

To download a guide to school choice in Oklahoma, or to learn more about featured events in the Sooner State, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/oklahoma.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or highlight school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.