Angel Dad on ‘treasonous’ amnesty

“There are the types of stories that CNN is never going to tell, neither is MSNBC or any of the other mainstream media outlets,” said Angel Dad Dan Golvach of the 2015 murder of his 25-year-old son by a previously deported illegal alien.

Golvach joined Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Monday for an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

News media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC align with Democrats in advocacy for amnestying illegal aliens while ignoring Angel Families and the broader consequences of illegal immigration, said Golvach.

“We have the whole of the Democratic Party — along with the Republican defectors — that are in both houses that have decided to put the interests and health and well-being of foreign invaders … ahead of American families,” said Golvach. “Do you think any of these Democrats or these bleeding hearts are going to put up one of their own kids as an offering, as a sacrifice to this agenda of theirs? No. It’s easy to sacrifice mine. … It’s just treasonous, and I’m sick of it. I’m sick and tired of Americans not being even mentioned in the mix.”

Golvach indicted politicians for facilitating the status quo of illegal immigration. “I will never forgive the politicians that have blood on their hands that have ushered this is on us. It’s not acceptable. I find it to be treasonous. I think they’re traitors.”

Democratic and Republican support for amnesty is grounded in building a political support base of voters and supplying cheap labor, respectively, said Golvach. “They keep this border open because it’s either conducive to importing future votes or keeping their cheap illegal labor donors happy. In my estimation, it’s treasonous. There’s a social contract between us and our government, and they have breached it. It’s not lawful, and it cost me my son’s life. It’s cost a lot of families their loved ones.”

Democrats and the broader left are seeking to remake American society via the importation of millions of foreigners unaligned with American values, said Golvach.

“This is life or death for our country,” said Golvach.

“Americans are being sold out. We can’t be the lifeboat for everybody in the world. What happens when you put too many people in a lifeboat? It sinks. … This does not make America great again. This is a suicide pill. It’s suicidal altruism. What are we paying for? Why do we pay taxes? … Obviously, the left is trying to import a new ideology that will govern our country. The masses of people, unassimilated and in poverty, they’re not coming over here with Jeffersonian ideas. They’re not being assimilated. It is just suicide to do this.”

