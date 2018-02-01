UPS adds $12 billion in investments

UPS today announced more than $12 billion in investments to expand the company’s Smart Logistics Network, significantly increase pension funding, and position the company to further enhance shareowner value.

“This $12 billion investment program is an outgrowth of the opportunity for tax savings created by the Tax and Jobs Act,” said David Abney, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We will increase network investments and accelerate pension funding to strengthen the company for the long term, so that we maximize the benefit to our global customers, employees and shareowners.”

“Through our current and future actions, we will enhance UPS’s position as the leading logistics provider by expanding capacity and technology investments to help customers meet their needs for dependable, day- and time-definite service with enhanced visibility and flexibility,” Abney said.

The company plans to raise future capital spending above its previously committed six-to-seven percent of annual revenue. UPS will invest an additional $7 billion over three years for the construction and renovation of facilities, to acquire new aircraft and ground fleet vehicles, and to enhance the information technology platforms required to support the network, manage the business and power new customer solutions.

“We applaud President Trump and Congress for their bold action to improve the U.S. economy,” Abney continued. “Our investments will create new jobs, secure existing jobs and expand opportunities for our people. We are committed to remaining a preferred employer by continuing to provide industry-leading compensation and excellent career opportunities.”

UPS also recently made a $5 billion tax-qualified contribution to the company’s three UPS-sponsored U.S. pension plans. This represents about $13,000 per participant. The voluntary contribution raised the funding level to above 90-percent, securing retirement benefits on behalf of union-represented and union-free employees eligible for UPS-funded pensions.

“Tax reform is a tremendous catalyst,” said Abney. “We will continue to evaluate additional actions that benefit customers, employees and shareowners as we progress further in the year.”

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or to get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.