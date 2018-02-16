Work like we do!

Kay Coles James, President of The Heritage Foundation crafted an excellent column, but for Oklahoma it rings particularly true. It is not just Washington D.C., but Oklahoma and many other states where the people notice government “lives by a different set of rules.”

James notes that last week “Congress passed a spending bill that provided much-needed military funding—but also busted the budget caps that had previously held the line on federal spending” resulting in an estimated $1.5 trillion added to the national debt, which is already so large it endangers America’s future.

“Now, if you or I spent beyond our means, we’d be in big trouble—fast. First would come the warning letters and calls from our creditors. Then our paychecks would be garnished. A rather lethal-looking gentleman would appear on our doorstep to repossess our car. And the bank would take our house,” Jones writes.

Let’s add Oklahoma here. Apparently because we are such a populist state burdened in majority with Leftist media unhappy to live here, Oklahoma passes revenue limiting provisions instead of spending limits. No surprise, that doesn’t work beyond the small group of strange “lethal-looking” folk that never let a good crisis go to waste.

James writes, “But in Washington… debt it has just incurred will be shifted to us, our children, and our grandchildren.

“In response, concerned Americans are calling for reform. As The Heritage Foundation tweeted last week, Congress is bankrupting the country and robbing future generations of Americans to pay for it. That’s why Heritage’s “Blueprint for Balance” offers detailed solutions that would reduce federal spending by more than $10 trillion over 10 years.

“And yet, little may change unless Washington itself is changed.

“You see, our [if not all] government is run by rational men and women who have to operate in a very irrational environment. And their leaders, who are champions of fiscal responsibility, manage legislative bodies that are not conducive to it.

“Here’s what I mean: Members of Congress want to please their voters so we’ll keep re-electing them. They know we’re worried about the government’s debt and the economic collapse it could cause, but every time they try to cut spending, they get an earful from angry folks back home.

“So they’re stuck—do they cut spending and pay down the government’s debt even if it means losing their jobs? Or do they keep on spending, try to ignore the mounting fiscal crisis, and get re-elected? One look at the spinning U.S. Debt Clock is all that’s needed to see how they’re answering these questions.

“With so much more red ink suddenly splashed on the federal government’s already staggering $20.6 trillion debt, the time for action is now.

“That’s why I think we should make Washington work like the rest of us do.

“Just imagine the impact of a very different dynamic: What if the total amount the federal government could spend in a given year was directly linked to how well our economy was doing?” Click here for more from Kay Coles James

While James writes about Washington, it is a plan for all government everywhere.