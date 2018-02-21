BMW 750Li mechanic sale

A one only gorgeous 2007 BMW 750Li (“L” for Luxury) is offered for sale in Tulsa for only $8,850 with an incredible list of options – an impressive four door ride. The mechanic that lovingly maintains this classic offers it for sale below market list on a first come basis. A rocket powerful cloud smooth quiet ride from a 4.8 Liter V8 six speed automatic transmission.

With just 152,080 miles this rear wheel drive BMW 750Li’s new owner will enjoy:

Massaging driver’s seat, both front seats A/C and heated. Adjusts any way w/ retractable leg extensions,

Tinted windows,

Sun roof,

Navigation system,

Dual climate controls,

Heated steering wheel,

Cruise control,

3 garage door programming,

Automatic rain sensing wiper blades,

Bluetooth,

Electric push button parking brake,

Fully adjustable steering wheel,

Luxurious rear passenger compartment offers:

5 different mini blinds at a push of a button,

Extra large folding arm rest,

Drop down make-up mirror,

Massive amounts of room,

DVD player (inop),

Retractable cup holders,

Individual night reading lights,

Heated rear seats,

This car rides so smoothly and the cabin area is extremely quiet with almost no road noise.

This 750Li BMW is impressive inside and out. Test drive today, best value in Oklahoma. To arrange a individual viewing and test drive, call 918.851.2429 for an appointment.