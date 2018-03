International superstar Pink is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to Tulsa’s Bok Center on Monday, March 5th.

The now mom’s tour begins March 1 in Phoenix and will visit 40 cities before wrapping up in June.

Known for her spectacular shows which have included her soaring high above the stage and audience, anticipation for her Tulsa stop is extremely high.

Ticket prices start at $47.45 for the 7:30 p.m. show. For more, click here.