Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson: Up yours

During the recent Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson show at Tulsa’s BOK Center, there were no laser lights, no confetti cannons and no pyrotechnics. But those gathered inside the arena didn’t seem to mind because for this night, it was all about the music.

Krauss, the most decorated female artist in the history of the Grammys took the stage with her longtime band Union Station promptly, opening with “River In The Rain” from her latest album, “Windy City.”

She also shared a personal story as she told the audience, “this arena is where my son learned to ride his bicycle.” The Illinois native performed songs from throughout her career, including 1999’s “Ghost In This House,” as well as a couple from the 2000 motion picture “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Especially touching was when she sang “Down To The River To Pray,” which she performed a capella. She paid tribute to Glen Campbell with “Gentle On My Mind,” which is on her newest album along with “It’s Goodbye and So Long To You.”

At one point, an audio technician tried to sneak onto the stage to reconnect the microphone to Krauss’s fiddle. As he crouched behind her, one of her band members joked, “pay no attention.” As the sound man scampered off the stage, the audience gave him a loud round of applause.

When it was Willie Nelson’s turn to take the stage, a large Texas state flag hung behind him at the back of the stage and the 85 year old entertainer was wearing a white straw cowboy hat, which he later tossed into the crowd. He and his band opened with “Whiskey River” from 1973, followed by a string of popular songs like “Beer For My Horses,” his duet with Oklahoma’s own Toby Keith.

During his set Nelson paid tribute to several country artists who have passed on, including Waylon Jennings (“Good Hearted Woman”) Hank Williams (“Jambalaya”) and Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.”

Nelson’s newest album is appropriately titled “Last Man Standing,” as he comes to grips with his own mortality and reflects on his contemporaries who have died along the way.