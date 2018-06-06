OK Realtors meet with congressmen

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) met recently with Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Frank Lucas at the annual MidYear Conference hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® in Washington, D.C. to speak about critical problems and questions for Oklahomans.

Issues included supporting strong net neutrality protections, national flood insurance program, tax policy and equal access to housing opportunities.

“The REALTORS® Association is the only group advocating for property rights for consumers in the U.S.,” OAR President Kathy Fowler said. “We aren’t a special interest group. We work to protect all current and future property owners, be they commercial or residential.”

Each Congressman spoke with the OAR members for 30 minutes to discuss issues and ask relevant questions. Prior to their congressional meetings, members hosted a congressional luncheon at the Liaison Capitol Hill restaurant. This included a short meeting with staffers and congressional members to discuss the most critical issues for Oklahomans.

Fowler added, “We have learned that legislators listen when their constituents talk to them. Legislators feel it’s a lot easier for them to give their opinions to them rather than paid lobbyists.”

OAR also spoke to the Congressmen about the 15,000+ property owners in Oklahoma that currently rely on the extended flood insurance and discussed the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act at the midyear conference.

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® connects real estate professionals across the state by providing comprehensive professional resources, maintaining the highest ethical standards and giving REALTORS® a unified voice in shaping Oklahoma real estate property laws and regulations.