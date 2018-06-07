Obama gave Iran access to US financial system

A new U.S. Senate report alleges that top officials in the Obama administration secretly authorized Iran to convert assets to the U.S. dollar, even after the same officials repeatedly assured Congress that no such financial transactions would take place under the 2015 nuclear deal. Fortunately, private American bankers refused to betray the nation. Yes, more proof that Obama led America’s first Islamic Communist Administration.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, unveiled the new report on Wednesday, claiming top government officials granted a “license” that would allow the “conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system.”

“Senior U.S. government officials repeatedly testified to Congress that Iranian access to the U.S. financial system was not on the table or part of any deal,” the report reads.

“Despite these claims, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, at the direction of the U.S. State Department, granted a specific license that authorized a conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system,” it continues.

The transactions didn’t go through because two U.S. banks refused to comply with the administration’s request to convert the money over legal and reputational concerns, the report says.

The report cites specific multiple instances where Obama’s top officials such as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pledged before Congress and the public that Iran would not have access to the U.S. financial system, both before and after authorizing the license.

“The Obama administration misled the American people and Congress because they were desperate to get a deal with Iran,” Portman said in a statement.

