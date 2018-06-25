Vote Tuesday

The Oklahoma Primary election Tuesday will decide leadership, judicial authority and an initiative state question on legalizing marijuana.

Wonder which is driving new registration?

To find your election day polling place, click here. Early voting is reportedly heavy throughout the state.

Driving more new voter registration than Oklahoma has seen in a single election cycle recently is State Question 788, Initiative Petition 412: An amendment to the state statutes that would legalize the licensed use, sale and growth of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Republicans, law enforcement and prosecutors are generally against the measure as written while Democrats, Libertarians and stoners support it. Critics assert this will open the door for recreational usage without reasonable restrictions. Elders who have seen their family’s young and foolish suffer charges are likely to decide the question.

The big races are eating up broadcast advertising time and filling regular voter mail boxes with material – some of it coherent. Below are the statewide and congressional races and candidates. Tulsa Today is adding links to individual candidate web sites during the day, if you don’t see one, check back later and if you have one we have not yet posted, send it to editor@tulsatoday.com.

Governor — Democrat

Drew Edmonson

Connie Johnson

Governor — Libertarian

Chris Powell

Rex L. Lawhorn

Joe Exotic

Governor — Republican

Christopher Barnett

Dan Fisher

Eric Foutch

Kevin Stitt

Todd G. Lamb

Barry Gowdy

Blake Cowboy Stephens

Gary A. Jones

Mick Cornett

Gary Richardson

Lieutenant Governor — Democrat

Anastasia A. Pittman

Anna Dearmore

Lieutenant Governor — Republican

Eddie Fields

Dana Murphy

Dominique DaMón Block

Matt Pinnell

State Auditor and Inspector — Republican

Cindy Byrd

Charlie Prater

John Uzzo

Attorney General — Republican

Angela Bonilla

Mike Hunter

Gentner Drummond

Superintendent of Public Instruction — Republican

Will Farrell

Linda Murphy

Joy Hofmeister

Commissioner of Labor — Democrat

Fred Dorrell

Sam A. Mis-soum

Commissioner of Labor — Republican

Leslie Osborn

Keith Swinton

Cathy Costello

Insurance Commissioner — Republican

Donald Chasteen

Glen Mulready

Corporation Commissioner — Democrat

Ken Reich

Beau Williams

Blake Cummings

Ashley Nicole McCray

Corporation Commissioner — Republican

Bob Anthony

Brian Bingman

Harold D. Spradling

UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

U.S. Representative, District 1 — Democrat

Tim Gilpin

Amanda Douglas

David Matthew Hullum

Gwendolyn Fields

Mark A. Keeter

U.S. Representative, District 1 — Republican

Tim Harris

Kevin Hern

Danny Stockstill

Nathan Dahm

Andy Coleman

U.S. Representative, District 2 — Democrat

Elijah McIntosh

Jason Nichols

Clay Padgett

Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner

U.S. Representative, District 2 — Republican

Jarrin Jackson

Brian Jackson

Markwayne Mullin

John McCarthy

U.S. Representative, District 3 — Democrat

Murray Mark Thibodeaux

Frankie Robbins

U.S. Representative, District 4 — Democrat

Mary Brannon

Roxann Klutts

Fred Gipson

Mallory Varner

U.S. Representative, District 5 — Democrat

Kendra Horn

Tom Guild

Leona Kelley-Leonard

Tyson Todd Meade

Ed Porter

Elysabeth Britt

U.S. Representative, District 5 — Republican

Steve Russell

Gregory Dunson

DeJuan Edwards