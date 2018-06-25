Vote Tuesday

The Oklahoma Primary election Tuesday will decide leadership, judicial authority and an initiative state question on legalizing marijuana.
Wonder which is driving new registration?
To find your election day polling place, click here. Early voting is reportedly heavy throughout the state.
Driving more new voter registration than Oklahoma has seen in a single election cycle recently is State Question 788, Initiative Petition 412: An amendment to the state statutes that would legalize the licensed use, sale and growth of marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Republicans, law enforcement and prosecutors are generally against the measure as written while Democrats, Libertarians and stoners support it. Critics assert this will open the door for recreational usage without reasonable restrictions. Elders who have seen their family’s young and foolish suffer charges are likely to decide the question.
The big races are eating up broadcast advertising time and filling regular voter mail boxes with material – some of it coherent. Below are the statewide and congressional races and candidates. Tulsa Today is adding links to individual candidate web sites during the day, if you don’t see one, check back later and if you have one we have not yet posted, send it to editor@tulsatoday.com.
Governor — Democrat
Governor — Libertarian
Governor — Republican
Lieutenant Governor — Democrat
Anastasia A. Pittman
Lieutenant Governor — Republican
State Auditor and Inspector — Republican
Charlie Prater
John Uzzo
Attorney General — Republican
Angela Bonilla
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Republican
Will Farrell
Commissioner of Labor — Democrat
Fred Dorrell
Commissioner of Labor — Republican
Keith Swinton
Insurance Commissioner — Republican
Donald Chasteen
Corporation Commissioner — Democrat
Ken Reich
Beau Williams
Blake Cummings
Corporation Commissioner — Republican
Harold D. Spradling
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
U.S. Representative, District 1 — Democrat
Amanda Douglas
David Matthew Hullum
Mark A. Keeter
U.S. Representative, District 1 — Republican
U.S. Representative, District 2 — Democrat
Jason Nichols
Clay Padgett
Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
U.S. Representative, District 2 — Republican
John McCarthy
U.S. Representative, District 3 — Democrat
Frankie Robbins
U.S. Representative, District 4 — Democrat
Mary Brannon
Roxann Klutts
Mallory Varner
U.S. Representative, District 5 — Democrat
Kendra Horn
Tom Guild
Tyson Todd Meade
Ed Porter
U.S. Representative, District 5 — Republican
Gregory Dunson
DeJuan Edwards