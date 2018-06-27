Anthony Kennedy retiring from Court

Multiple media are reporting Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has retired effective July 31 from the nation’s highest court, giving President Donald J. Trump a second opportunity to fundamentally heal the judiciary.

The President declares he will appoint a replacement loyal to Rule of Law and the U. S. Constitution. While meeting with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Trump thanked Justice Kennedy for his years of service said his next Supreme Court selection will come from his established list of judicial candidates.