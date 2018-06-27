Oklahoma joins the stoner states

While some confusion continues to swirl SQ 788, the cannabis question was approved by Oklahoma voters at 57 percent of the vote statewide.

At 9:37 pm Tuesday, Governor Mary Fallin issued a statement as unofficial results showed Oklahoma voters legalized the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

“I respect the will of the voters in any question placed before them to determine the direction of our state. It is our responsibility as state leaders to look out for the health and safety of Oklahoma citizens.

“As I mentioned in previous public comments, I believe, as well as many Oklahomans, this new law is written so loosely that it opens the door for basically recreational marijuana. I will be discussing with legislative leaders and state agencies our options going forward on how best to proceed with adding a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical illnesses.”