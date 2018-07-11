Pres. Trump brings blunt to NATO

President Donald J. Trump blasted truth directly across the table at a breakfast meeting in Brussels with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg. He accurately called Germany a “captive of Russians.”

Germany, which often suggests that it has higher standards, more wisdom and more noble beliefs than has ever been true in any generation has contracted for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

Once complete, the totalitarian and frequently criminal government of the Russian Federation will be able to easily limit or completely stop the flow of natural gas (heat, light, power etc.) to Europe as they did to Crimea. Turning off heat, for example, in the middle of a brutal European winter could kill millions.

Germany begs the United States for defense yet fails to fund treaty obligations to NATO while simultaneously paying billions of dollars to the Russian Federation for energy. Any thinking moral human would ask, “What’s up with that?”

Talking to Stoltenberg over the breakfast table, the President said: “…it is very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia, where we’re supposed to be guarding against Russia, and Germany goes and pays out billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia. We’re protecting Germany, we’re protecting France, we’re protecting all of these countries.”

Referring to Gerhard Schröder, the former German Chancellor who sits on the board of the Nord Stream 2 energy company, Trump continued: “The former Chancellor of Germany is the head of the pipeline company that’s supplying the gas… Germay is totally controlled by Russia — they will be getting 60-70 per cent of their energy and a new pipeline… I think it’s not [appropriate] and it’s a very bad thing for NATO…. I think we have to talk to Germany about that. And by the way, Germany is just paying a bit over one per cent, whereas the United States is paying in actual numbers 4.2 per cent of actual GDP [towards defense].

“We’re paying a lot of money to protect, this has been going on for decades… it’s very unfair to our country, it’s very unfair to our taxpayers… these countries need to step it up, not over a ten year period, but immediately.”