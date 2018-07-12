Route 66 tour stops in Tulsa, OKC & El Reno

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named Route 66 to its National Treasures portfolio will pursue National Historic Trail status for one of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.” The centerpiece of the campaign is a month-long road trip in Tulsa today to help preserve the “Main Street of America.”

This morning, you may join the tour at a morning meet up at the Meadow Gold Sign, 1324 E. 11th St., Tulsa.

During the road trip, the organization shares the stories of historic sites along Route 66 to build support for the National Historic Trail designation.

“Driving Route 66 is the quintessential American road trip,” said Amy Webb, senior field director of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “It is the most iconic, culturally-celebrated, and internationally-recognized stretch of highway in America. By promoting this authentic experience, we can help preserve a beloved icon and at the same time, revive local economies in rural communities.”

From July 2 to August 3, the National Trust, with support from presenting sponsor State Farm®, is on the road to travel the full length of Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Through interactive storytelling and a full slate of roadside engagement events, supported by Airstream, Polaroid and Two Lanes by Mike Wolfe, this trip across the country will build support for the historic trail designation and offer a passenger-side view of the people, places, and stories that make it an icon of the American landscape. To see the road trip’s itinerary and support Route 66, visit www.preserveroute66.org.

In tandem with the road trip, the National Trust will work with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership to reach out to organizations, businesses, local governments, and individuals across Route 66 to provide more information about National Historic Trails and what the designation could offer. National Historic Trails are nationally significant historical travel routes that are designated by Congress. There are currently 19 National Historic Trails including the Santa Fe and Lewis & Clark Trails. This designation offers opportunities for federal assistance.

Friday, July 13

Lunch Meet up

• Route 66 Interpretive Center, 400 E. 1st ST., Chandler.

Saturday, July 14

Morning Meet Up

• Historic Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein Ave., Oklahoma City.

Sunday, July 15

Lunch Meet Up

• Sid’s Diner, 300 S. Choctaw Ave., El Reno.