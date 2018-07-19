Free health screenings and immunizations

Tulsa Walmart stores will be helping families get a healthy start to the new school year with America’s largest single day health fair event.

Walmart Wellness Day will kick off the retailer’s busy back-to-school season in Tulsa on Saturday, July 21 beginning 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This free event provides students and their families access to health services including immunizations, health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings. Parents will also be able to speak one-on-one with a Walmart pharmacist about any health concerns they have for their children going into the school year.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 2.2million free screenings to people across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.

Customers will also have access to blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, both of which have helped countless customers uncover existing health problems in previous wellness day events.

Where: Tulsa Area Walmart Stores

When: Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.