ATC benefit features legends

American Theatre Company is kicking off an exciting season and 49th year with an interactive night of dinner-tainment for patrons Saturday, August 11 at the Mayo Hotel.

The Legends of Hollywood benefit is designed around the glamor of Hollywood, featuring local performers as Hollywood icons.

The evening will feature singing from some of your local favorites including Karlena Riggs, interactive games with prizes, and a silent auction benefiting ATC. Admission to the benefit also includes dinner and a wine and beer bar. Individual tickets are available for $125 through https://squareup.com/store/atctulsa, with Sponsor tables starting at $1,500 for 8 guests. Sponsorship tables are available by calling (918) 747-9494 or emailing meghan@americantheatrecompany.org.

All proceeds go to support American Theatre Company.

In the summer of 1970, Kitty Roberts and a group of University of Tulsa graduates founded American Theatre Company as a professionally-oriented theatrical company. ATC’s popularity grew through many incredible shows, including its annual production of A Christmas Carol.

In recent years, ATC has been honored with multiple TATE Awards for productions including Waiting for Godot, Twelve Angry Men, and In The Next Room (The Vibrator Play). ATC performs shows at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and at Studio 308, in downtown Tulsa. In the summer of 2018, American Theatre Company merged with another local award-winning theatre company, Theatre Pops, to become the new American Theatre Company.