Sugarland sweetens Tulsa’s BOK

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, better known as Sugarland, brought their first tour in five years to Tulsa’s BOK Center Thursday night in support of their latest album “Bigger.”

The stage resembled a scene from a circus, with the large backdrop behind the band that included signs as “The World’s Strongest Human,” “Fortune Teller” and a ticket booth where you could purchase tickets to, you guessed it, Sugarland.

Opening their set with “Bigger,” the duo performed songs from their entire career, including “Baby Girl” from 2004 and megahits “All I Want To Do” and “Stuck Like Glue.” Nearly one third of their set featured selections from their newest offering.

They picked their spots in using the large video screens, none more effective than during “Little Miss,” which featured a fan-created video that inspired the Little Miss Project, which says no one is truly alone in this world. During the video people held up signs reading, “It’ll be all right again, I’m OK.”

Next up was their cover of Patty Griffin’s “Tony,” dealing with the number of teen suicides in the LGBTQ community. Nettles introduced the song by saying the song “was about how words affect people, good or bad.”

Nettles exited the stage, leaving Bush alone front and center. He lightened the mood by saying, “many of you thought Jennifer and I were on vacation for five years…but we were working on our solo projects!” He then performed “Trailer Hitch,” which reminds us that we can’t take our money with us when we die. The song contains the line, “never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch.”

Nettles returned to the stage to sing “Unlove You,” a song about heartache when relationships end.

During the second half of their set while performing “On A Roll,” the duo seamlessly transitioned into a medley of covers featuring Parliament-Funkadelic’s “Bring The Funk,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and “Express Yourself” by Madonna.