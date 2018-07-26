Hysterical plastic entertainment

Opinion: Matt Walsh in The Daily Wire takes fun away from the latest hysterical crisis. He begins, “There is nothing wrong with trying to cut down on waste. There is nothing wrong with trying to cut down on the amount of straws we use. But when you use fake statistics to whip up hysteria, and you indulge in extreme exaggeration and blatant falsehood and especially when you use these exaggerations and falsehoods as the basis for unnecessary laws, then it becomes incumbent on honest people to step in and correct the record.”

Dang wet blanket on a fun emotional crisis, is he, says Yoda.

The Leftist Creative Class is stepping up with images of turtles and other sea life damaged by plastics. Oh, the injustice of it all. Chicken Little calls for action so creative fools with tools go eager to rage-against – again.

Thus unfounded outrage sparks laws in California to punish those who provide a simple plastic straw. Talk about government overreach. Talk about unstudied reactionary stupid stuff. Fine that waiter or jail the entire restaurant – that’s the ticket.

Walsh writes, “Near 60% of the plastic in the Ocean comes from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Indonesia’s Citarum River, the most polluted river on Earth, is essentially a massive trash heap on a giant aquatic conveyor belt. Every day, 20,000 tons of waste and 340,000 tons of wastewater are dumped into it and then ferried to the ocean. In places like Vietnam, plastic in the water is the least of anyone’s concerns. Raw sewage is discharged directly into water ways, turning the rivers toxic. In all, and speaking just of plastic pollution, Asia and Africa account for 95% of the problem. “

Leftists, however, are very devious. The image on the right was captured by Brett Stanley Photography and obviously staged. The trash visible was placed by the photographer and posted with this fact, “90 percent of all trash floating on the ocean’s surface is plastic. One million sea birds and 100,000 marine mammals are killed annually from plastic in our oceans,” accurate as far as it goes, but not North or South America’s doing.

Sadly, again, Leftists are confused. Thank God for the Electoral College that protects against populist stampedes of well-meaning ignorance from hideously congested coasts.