The strange death of comedy & civility

Video Analysis: Tell a joke now and who knows who you might offend? Identity politics is taking the fun out of just about everything. This is – no fooling – a very serious problem. Actor and Comedian Owen Benjamin explains why and what must be done about it.

As regular readers know, Tulsa Today supports Prager University videos because they often provide clarity missing in media and, for example, privileged millionaire sports stars desperately posing to identify with oppression they have likely NOT experienced.

Case in point, the National Football League struggles with a growing un-American image because many of its un-studious stars don’t know or understand history.

Let’s ignore those who prosper from race-baiting for a brief moment and simply ask if the 3/5ths Compromise at the founding of America was “Anti-Slavery” or is racism enshrined in the United States Constitution? How could the same Founding Fathers who endorsed the idea that all men are created equal also endorse the idea that some men are not?

The answer provided in this video by Carol Swain, former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, may surprise you.

Now that Tulsa Today editors with the help of Prager University producers have repaired comedy and race relations in America; you are now free to return to your daily routine.