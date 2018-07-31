Okla. A.G. debate broadcast tonight

Griffin Communications News On 6 and News 9 and will host a live attorney general runoff debate tonight between Gentner Drummond and Mike Hunter as Oklahomans prepare to head to the polls to choose the Republican candidate who will run against the Democrat in November.

The debate will be carried live on News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31. Additionally, the debate will be streamed live on News9.com, NewsOn6.com and the station Facebook pages.

“As Oklahoma’s only locally-owned television stations, we feel that it was our responsibility to help Oklahomans know where the candidates stand on the issues that are going to impact our state for years to come,” said Rob Krier, Griffin Communications Vice President and COO.

Got a question for the candidates? Send them here.