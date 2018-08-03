Imagine Dragons “Evolve” world tour

Comments overheard inside the BOK Center at Wednesday night’s Imagine Dragons concert included, “when I first heard their name, I thought they were like Sesame Street Live,” and “I didn’t know much about them, but my seven year-old knows the words to all their songs.” Imagine Dragons performs skilled, talented rock music.

Imagine Dragons attracts audiences of all ages, offering something for everyone during live shows.

The four-member band based in Las Vegas opened the show with their mega-hit “Radioactive” as shirtless frontman Dan Reynolds bounced all over the stage, seemingly energized by the enthusiastic audience.

Reynolds told the capacity crowd, “this is a safe place tonight. Leave all the politics and negativity at the door.”

Imagine Dragons’ live shows are full of spectacle and showmanship, evidenced by multiple confetti showers, smoke cannons blasting intermittently and effective use of video screens and lights of all types.

All of that, however, is dwarfed by the amazing musicianship as guitarist Wayne Sermon, bass player Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman joined Reynolds in performing tight, powerful harmonies.

Midway through their show, the band waded through the audience to a small stage that was set up at the back of the arena, where they played an acoustic three-song set.

Once back on the main stage, they rocked the house on “Demons.” Pausing in the middle of the song Reynolds said, “there is a stigmatization in our society that is killing our youth.” Regarding depression Reynolds added, “you’re not broken…your life is always worth living.”

Reynolds spoke candidly about his battle with depression and ultimately seeking help from a therapist, telling the crowd to talk to someone if they’re feeling down and not to suffer alone.

With their messages of positivity combined with spectacular stage shows and flawless musicianship, it’s not difficult to understand how Imagine Dragons can fill arenas with fans of all ages.

The opening act for Wednesday’s show was 14 year-old singer-songwriter Grace VanderWall, who won the 11th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at the age of 12. The ukulele-playing singer with a distinctive voice performed a 45-minute set featuring songs from her debut album, “Just the Beginning.”