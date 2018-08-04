Poll: Stitt leads Cornett; other races

Remington Research Group has completed a public and independent survey of likely voters in the August 28 Republican Runoff Election in Oklahoma. The survey was conducted August 1st through August 2nd, 2018. A total of 1,757 likely Republican primary voters participated in the survey and the margin of error is +/-2.3%. The survey was paid for and commissioned independent of any campaign or committee.

The two candidates for Governor are separated by 10 points on the ballot. Kevin Stitt holds a lead over his opponent Mick Cornett, with Stitt coming in at 47%, Cornett at 37%, and 16% of voters still undecided. Stitt claims his support amongst self-identified Trump, Tea Party, and Christian Conservative Republicans. Cornett’s supporters largely consider themselves to be Traditional Republicans.

The ballot for Lieutenant Governor mirrors the gubernatorial ballot, with only an 8-point spread between candidates. Dana Murphy takes 40% of the ballot vote where Matt Pinnell trails behind at 32%, leaving 28% of voters undecided. The majority of Murphy’s supporters claim to be moderate, while the majority of Pinnell’s claim conservative.

There is no clear frontrunner in the race for State Auditor and Inspector. The ballot data show a three-way split with Cindy Byrd at 35%, Charlie Prater at 33%, and 32% of voters remaining undecided in their vote. Byrd’s support consists mainly of Traditional Republicans. Prater’s support stems from the Christian Conservative and Trump Republicans.

In the race for Attorney General, Gentner Drummond trails his opponent Mike Hunter. Hunter currently has 46% of the vote, leaving Drummond with 37%, and 17% undecided.

Joy Hofmeister is the favorite in the Superintendent of Public Instruction Ballot. She currently holds a healthy 17-point lead over Linda Murphy. Hofmeister holds 50% of votes, while Murphy has 33%, with the remaining 17% being undecided voters.

The candidates in the election for Commissioner of Labor are Cathy Costello and Leslie Osborn. Costello is leading with 40% of the vote, Osborn at 32%, and undecided voters at 28%. Costello’s lead over Osborn is only marginal given the weeks remaining until Election Day.

Corporation Commissioner candidate Bob Anthony holds a 20-point lead over his opponent Brian Bingman. Anthony has 50% of the vote, Bingman has 30%. Anthony holds the largest lead in all of the runoff races, however 30% of voters in this race are undecided.

“Three weeks is a lifetime on a campaign,” said Titus Bond, President of Remington Research Group.

Full ballot results below:

Q: The candidates in the August Republican Runoff Election for Governor are Mick Cornett and Kevin Stitt. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Mick Cornett: 37%

Kevin Stitt: 47%

Undecided: 16%

Q: The candidates in the August Republican Runoff Election for Lieutenant Governor are Dana Murphy and Matt Pinnell. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Dana Murphy: 40%

Matt Pinnell: 32%

Undecided: 28%

Q: The candidates in the August Republican Runoff Election for State Auditor and Inspector are Cindy Byrd and Charlie Prater. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Cindy Byrd: 35%

Charlie Prater: 33%

Undecided: 32%

Q: The candidates in the August Republican Runoff Election for Attorney General are Mike Hunter and Gentner Drummond. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Mike Hunter: 46%

Gentner Drummond: 37%

Undecided: 17%

Q: The candidates in the Republican Runoff Election for Superintendent of Public Instruction are Joy Hofmeister and Linda Murphy. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Joy Hofmeister: 50%

Linda Murphy: 33%

Undecided: 17%

Q: The candidates in the Republican Runoff Election for Commissioner of Labor are Cathy Costello and Leslie Osborn. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Cathy Costello: 40%

Leslie Osborn: 32%

Undecided: 28%

Q: The candidates in the Republican Runoff Election for Corporation Commissioner are Bob Anthony and Brian Bingman. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Bob Anthony: 50%

Brian Bingman: 30%

Undecided: 20%

Remington Research Group is a polling firm that specializes in automated IVR technology. The firm was founded in an effort to provide more reliable and affordable polling for campaigns throughout the country. Remington Research Group surveys have been featured in RealClearPolitics, Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report, the Wall Street Journal and numerous local media throughout the United States.