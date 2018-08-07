Panic! At the Disco delivers thrills

Panic! At the Disco brought their “Pray For the Wicked” Tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center Sunday evening and thrilled the capacity crowd gathered inside the arena.

As a countdown clock on a large screen inched closer to zero, anticipation neared a fever pitch.

The backing band, which included an orchestra comprised of strings and horns and drummer Dan Pawlovich, rose from various points above the stage, lead guitarist Kenneth Harris and new bassist Nicole Row stepped out and took their respective places.

After a dramatic pause, front man and multi-instrumentalist Brendon Urie popped up from the stage and the high speed spectacle was under way.

The energetic Urie danced, gyrated and bounded all over the stage as he belted out “(F— A) Silver Lining.” He would later successfully complete a back flip off a piano.

Showing his amazing vocal range, whenever he needed to reach particularly high notes, he simply bent backwards and let it fly on songs such as “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” and “LA Devotee.” The breakneck pace finally slowed down when Urie, seated at a piano rose from the stage for “Nine in the Afternoon.”

The charismatic singer waded through the audience on the floor shaking hands, giving and receiving hugs and singing the entire way.

Finally at the back of the arena, he stepped onto a small platform and sat down in front of a white piano and told the crowd, “when I was a kid I had ADHD, and to calm me down my Mom would play this song for me. As an adult I still have ADHD but I have to take care of it myself.” As he began playing Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” he and the piano slowly rose towards the BOK Center roof, floating back to the main stage.

Once back on the stage, Urie spoke of his recent “Kinky Boots,” a musical by Cyndi Lauper, before performing a rollicking version of Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

Once again sitting down at a piano Urie told the crowd, “ this is the greatest song ever written and performed by the greatest band in the world.” He then performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

If you’re going to take on the late great Freddie Mercury, you should make sure you’re up to the challenge. The confident Urie nailed it in a way even Mercury would approve of.

Urie, the only remaining original member of Panic! At the Disco showed that he is more than capable of leading the group for the foreseeable future.

Click here to reach the Panic! At the Disco web site.

Photos and story by William Tessier and Greg Duke, Tulsa Today.