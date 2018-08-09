Radical terrorist training in New Mexico

The Taos News refers to the squalid collection of trash as the “Amalia” compound where a toddler’s body was found.

Muslims allegedly trained 11 children there to commit school shootings, according to court documents filed Aug. 7.

Five adults accused of keeping the deceased boy, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, and 11 other children in sordid conditions at the makeshift camp near Amalia along the Colorado border appeared for an arraignment Wednesday (Aug. 8) in Taos Magistrate Court, but prosecutors announced they would be refiling the cases in Taos District Court.

The request for no bond filed against Wahhaj states, “A foster parent of one of the eleven children stated the Defendant had trained the child in the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings.”

Tim Hasson, a prosecutor with the 8th Judicial District Court in Taos, who prepared the request, said his office has also filed motions to hold the other four defendants – Lucas Allen Morton, 40, Jany Leveille, 35, Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, and Subhannah Wahhaj, 35, on no bond.

The five face charges of child abuse. New charges are expected to be filed at an arraignment in district court.

Siraj Wahhaj also faces charges in Georgia for taking his son Abul-Ghani Wahhaj, who was then 3, and absconding to New Mexico.

An affidavit filed Aug. 7 in the 8th Judicial District Court details the raid on the compound Aug. 3 and what law enforcement found there. Investigators found Siraj Wahhaj in a “partly buried camper trailer” with two women and several children. Wahhaj refused to come out with his hands up. When investigators opened the door, they found Wahhaj “was armed with a loaded revolver in his pocket,” and was “wearing a belt with 5 loaded 30 round AR15 magazines in pouches on the belt.”

Wahhaj refused to give his name or identify anyone with him. He declined to say anything about his son Abdul’s whereabouts, according to the court document.

Investigators found a 100-foot tunnel on the north side of the buried trailer, about 3 to 4 feet in diameter with two dugout “pockets” containing bedding, Hogrefe described in the affidavit. Another enclosure made of straw and tires housed a makeshift toilet.

“The living conditions, health and well being of the children were deemed deplorable as they had no clean water, food, electricity, dirty clothing, poor hygiene and had not eaten or taken nutrition in what was believed to be days,” the document detailed.

The property’s owner, Jason Badger, who was in a dispute over the family squatting at the compound and had filed a case against Morton, also said he had seen the boy alive there. earlier in the year. Click here for more from Taos News.

