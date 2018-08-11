Pledge to #JustDriveOK

As students head back to school this month, the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is asking teen drivers to say no to distracted driving. The Department is launching the #JustDriveOK campaign.

“Distracted driving can have deadly consequences, but the solution to distracted driving is simple,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said. “We are asking teen drivers to be aware of what takes their attention away from driving and make a conscious decision not to do those activities while behind the wheel.”

Distracted driving can include talking or texting on your phone, eating or drinking, talking to the people riding in the car, or messing with the car stereo, entertainment or navigation system. In Oklahoma, it is against the law to text and drive.

The #JustDriveOK campaign will ask students to pledge not to drive distracted. The OID is working with schools all over the state to spread the message.

The campaign kicks off Aug. 16 at the Union Gridiron Classic followed by the Jenks Trojan Preview on Aug. 17. #JustDriveOK representatives will be making appearances at football games and rallies all over the state throughout the season.

Students can take the pledge at justdrive.oid.ok.gov.

Educators and parents can also find resources on the site like a teen driver contract and a list of apps to fight distracted driving.