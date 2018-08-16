Laundering and drug charges announced

TULSA — United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that a federal Grand Jury indicted 22 people for their roles in drug trafficking and money laundering operations that included the use of Casa Herrera, a local money remitter business.

The two Indictments charged Alfredo Herrera, 73, of Bartlesville, Domingo Aguirre, 60, of Tulsa, and Javier Passement, 53, of Tulsa, with violating federal money laundering and drug conspiracy statutes. Herrera is the owner and operator of Casa Herrera. Aguirre and Passement worked as employees of Casa Herrera.

The Grand Jury also indicted Pedro Perez, Jr., 65, of Broken Arrow, who owns and operates Servicios Perez, another local money remitter business alleged to have laundered drug proceeds to a Mexican source of supply. Indictments allege that these money remitter businesses distributed large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Tulsa and surrounding areas. According to the Indictments, drug proceeds would be transmitted by wire transfer to a Mexican source of supply using “nominee names.” A “nominee name” hides the true recipient.

United States Attorney Shores stated, “Drug abuse in our country is an epidemic. We must dismantle the criminal organizations bringing drugs into our communities. This Indictment is a step toward disrupting the flow of methamphetamine from Mexican sources of supply into Tulsa. Methamphetamine has inflicted too much damage on Oklahomans. My office will seek to hold these drug dealers accountable in a federal court.”

These Indictments are the result of a joint investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tulsa Police Department.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration appreciates the extensive collaborative effort of our local, state, and federal partners that resulted in the successful federal indictment of 22 defendants in this multi-jurisdictional case which targeted a Mexico-based methamphetamine distribution organization with direct ties to Mexican Cartel sources. The dismantlement of this drug trafficking organization represents yet another outstanding example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement resources at all levels are combined and focused on a common goal,” said Richard W. Salter Jr., Assistant Special Agent in Charge DEA – OK.

Kathryn Peterson, Special Agent in Charge, FBI-Oklahoma City Division, further stated, “The Federal Bureau of Investigation remains committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to protect the citizens of Oklahoma against organized crime and criminal actors whose illegal activities threaten the stability of the communities we serve.”

Chief Chuck Jordan of the Tulsa Police Department said, “The Tulsa Police Department will continue to protect its citizens from these violent drug cartel organizations operating in Tulsa by working in partnership with all of our federal law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office on cases such as this. The men and women of the Special Investigations Division, especially, contributed a lot of time and hard work towards this case and I’m proud of their efforts.”

The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn A. McCormick. McCormick serves as the lead attorney for the United States Attorney’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

An Indictment is a formal statement of charges or alleged violations of law. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.