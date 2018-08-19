Bolton: Israel, U.S., Russia want Iran out

Israel, the US and Russia, at least according to President Vladimir Putin’s statements, share an interest in removing Iranian forces and their proxies from Syria and Iraq, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Sunday.

Bolton said the three countries also want to see Iran end its support for Hezbollah.

Bolton was speaking from Jerusalem with ABC’S This Week program shortly before meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,

Those issues are expected to be at the top of the agenda when Bolton meets Netanyahu for dinner this evening and when they meet Monday morning.

Bolton arrived in Israel on Sunday for his meetings with Netanyahu and other top officials. He tweeted upon his arrival that he was "looking forward" to the talks on "bilateral concerns and a range of national security issues."

For those not following conflict, Prager University offers a summary.