Endorsing Kevin Stitt for Governor

Editorial: Socialist “William Jennings Bryan told members of the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention that they had borrowed the best provisions of existing state and national constitutions and had, in the process, created the best constitution ever written.” Conservative Scholars disagree, but how is it working for your family?

Oklahoma long suffered under stylized Democratic Socialism, but Tuesday we decide for governor between Mick Corrnett and Kevin Stitt – in a precarious time.

Mick Cornett, former journalist and mayor of Oklahoma City, is personable and camera ready, but speaks only in glittering generalities. Some assert that privately Cornett will reveal details, but I have difficulty letting vacuous individuals pass.

At a public meeting I asked, “Could you provide any one specific way you would reduce Oklahoma government to a level citizens could actually afford? Also Sir, you used the word ‘Conservative’ so could you define what that means to you?”

Cornett answered in ambiguous phrases. The room was full of active Republicans. Everyone at my table wondered if Cornett thought we were stupid or is he an empty suit? In this writer’s opinion, the desert table offered more policy nutrition.

In another meeting Kevin Stitt spoke and the difference was striking. Stitt believes in God and County fundamentally. It informs and structures his business and public policy approaches. Stitt pledges to install transparency, establish performance metrics and calls for audits throughout state government.

It is refreshing, hopeful and will be a change, for example, to a state health department shown recently to have lost track of their own slush funds.

My question following Kevin Stitt’s presentation challenged how well corporate measuring would work in government. The governor’s office holds far less executive power than is common in most other states, but gets blame for most everything beyond tornados.

Stitt asserted he will force accountability. He will demand quality job performance as appropriate and he will hold both officials and appointees to the highest standards. Stitt is a disruptor, like President Trump, challenging existing power structures.

There is much to fix in Oklahoma. As former-Labor Commissioner Mark Castello often said to me, “Oklahoma’s biggest challenge is cronyism.” Said another way, too many in Oklahoma own sacred cows and some have herds they don’t want anyone ever to cull.

Also endorsing Stitt, former-Senator Tom Coburn said, “While Kevin and I have not always seen eye-to-eye on policy decisions during this election season, I have appreciated his eagerness to listen and apply conservative principles in his decision-making process.

“Kevin is committed to delivering accountability and transparency to state government, and he is the fresh, new leadership our state Republican Party needs. Kevin Stitt is driven by his faith and I applaud his willingness to leave the private sector for a season to serve our state. I urge Oklahomans to join me in electing the only conservative outsider in this race, Kevin Stitt,” Coburn concluded.

In agreement, I add that Kevin Stitt is most likely to implement the instruction found in Jeremiah 50:2, “Set up a standard, publish and conceal not.” Stitt is a change agent and, in these times, Oklahoma needs clearly articulated public standards for change.