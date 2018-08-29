Ann Coulter’s ‘Resistance is Futile!’

With all the election coverage, we almost missed the most recent coherent powerful conservative publication from Ann Coulter.

‘Resistance is Futile!’ How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind. To simplify in short, “Trump Is Hitler Times Infinity” as Breitbart.com first reported in an exclusive premier.

“There is a whole group of Americans whose sole political position is: ‘We hate Trump.’ From the moment he won the election, it has been total war against the president, like nothing this country has experienced before. The left is in a moral panic. The liberal position on any issue can be summarized as: Where’s Trump on this? Oh, that’s awful.”

Click here to read the original posting on Breitbart.com or just order from Amazon here any one of a dozen different offerings from the New York Times bestselling author. In every offering you will find reason compared to idiocy as Coulter presses truth Leftists have not the courage to consider. If they did, they would be conservatives.

Now back to the tease from Breitbart.com:

The Resistance doesn’t care about Trump’s positions—they couldn’t name his positions. The problem is aesthetic. Liberals can’t abide having that vulgarian in the Oval Office. …

It’s not only who he is that enrages them, but whom he replaced. Liberals absolutely adored Obama, often obscenely so. Liberal women openly boasted about dreaming of having sex with him. Even MSNBC’s Chris Matthews got a thrill up his leg.

They didn’t care about Obama’s positions, either. He’s the mirror image of Trump. Obama was cool, elegant, slender, looked great in a suit. The fact that he was black was just a super-bonus. Fanatically supporting Obama meant liberals got to have a black friend. They liked that he was against the Iraq War, but would have supported him even if he weren’t.

To go from Obama to the crudest kind of parvenu, bragging about his wealth and IQ, with gold-plated everything, was too much. It would be like having Fred Astaire as your president and then getting Rodney Dangerfield. We get it, liberals—you hate Trump. But you’ve convinced yourselves that he poses some kind of existential threat when your real objection is that you think he’s a douchebag.

The Resistance imagines indignation gives their apoplexy dignity. Instead of admitting they’re enraged that this clown moved into Obama’s house, liberals say: The nation is in crisis.

Resistance is Futile! is available in hardcover as well as leading e-book and audio formats.