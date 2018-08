OK Election results August 2018

It was an unusual run-off election for the Tulsa area and it remains so as official results are being certified. From the Election Board’s Unofficial Results, there are surprises and humor.

However, Tulsa Today posts here for your reference only the results without comment, we will save those for November’s General Election.

All Republican

FOR GOVERNOR

Mick Cornett 137,261 or 45.44%

Kevin Stitt 164,816 or 54.56%

FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Dana Murphy 123,557 or 41.86%

Matt Pinnell 171,575 or 58.14%

FOR STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR

Cindy Byrd 128,518 or 50.17%

Charlie Prarter 142,990 or 49.83%

FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mike Hunter 148,354 or 50.05%

Gentner Drummond 148,085 or 49.95%

FOR SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Joy Hofmeister 167,054 or 56.68%

Linda Murphy 127,668 or 43.32%

FOR COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

Cathy Costello 138.112 or 47.65%

Leslie Osborn 151,713 or 52.35%

FOR CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

Bob Anthony 155,930 or 53.61%

Brian Bingman 134,926 or 46.39%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 01

Tim Harris 33,138 or 45.08%

Kevin Hern 40,373 or 54.92%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 79

Karen Gilbert 1,938 or 49.03%

Dan Hicks 2,015 or 50.97%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 80

Stan May 3,278 or 58.31%

Mike Ritze 2,344 or 41.69%

FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 14

Steve Kunzweiler 31,683 or 56.61%

Ben Fu 24,287 or 43.39%

FOR COUNTY ASSESSOR

John A. Wright 28,381 or 53.79%

Darren Gantz 24,386 or 46.21%

FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1

Stan Sallee 8,239 or 66.58%

Tracey J. Wilson 4,136 or 33.42%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 CITY OF TULSA

Jerry Goodwin 1,144 or 27.92%

Vanessa Hall-Harper 2,020 or 55.17%

Lana Turner 671 or 16.37%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 CITY OF TULSA

Charles Wilkes 523 or 24.30%

Justin Rolph 683 or 31.74%

Crista Patrick 946 or 43.96%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 CITY OF TULSA

Kara Joy McKee 2,193 or 28.78%

Juan Miret 634 or 8.32%

Daniel Regan 3,009 or 39.49%

Barbra Kingsley 1,783 or 23.40%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 CITY OF TULSA

Eliah Misthaven 272 or 6.33%

Ty Walker 1,265 or 29.43%

Cass Fahler 1,485 or 34.55%

Mykey Arthrell 1,276 or 29.69%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 6 CITY OF TULSA

Dezeray Edwards 1,185 or 34.69%

Connie Dodson 2,231 or 65.31%

FOR COUNCIL DISTRICT 9 CITY OF TULSA

Ben Kimbro 6,689 or 82.57%

Paul Tay 1,412 or 17.43%