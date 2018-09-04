OSU, OU, and TU win Week One

The opening weekend of the 2018 college football season is in the books and all three state Division One teams came away with wins.

The post-Mason Rudolph era began Thursday night as the OSU Cowboys cruised to a 58-17 win over FCS team Missouri State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius wasn’t spectacular but he was effective, completing 24-34 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. Wide Receiver Jalen McCleskey hauled in six passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while Sione Finefeulaki, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard each added a touchdown grab.

OSU running back Justice Hill only played one quarter, but made the most of it by racking up 122 yards on the ground on 10 carries and a touchdown. The majority of Hill’s yardage came on a 92-yard scamper, the fourth-longest run in Cowboys history.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Calvin Bundage was a disruptive force, recording seven tackles, including a sack on Missouri State quarterback Peyton Huslig.

The Cowboys host South Alabama Saturday, before Boise State invades Boone Pickens Stadium on September 15th.

In Norman, the Florida Atlantic Owls came calling on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday for an 11:00 kickoff for a game which many so-called experts could be an early test for the Sooners, including a couple of analysts who put the Sooners on “upset alert.”

There was no slow start for OU, who dominated the Owls in every phase of the game, including a touchdown on a blocked punt, helping stake the Sooners to a 28-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. The much-maligned OU defense was stifling from the outset, not allowing FAU to score until late in the third quarter, long after OU’s defensive starters were resting on the bench.

Replacing Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at quarterback was much-heralded Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray, who ended his day hitting 9-11 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Murray electrified the sold-out crowd on a 15-yard run where he actually ran over 80 yards while scrambling. Running back Rodney Anderson showed no off-season rust, tallying 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five rushing attempts in the 63-14 win.

The University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane squared off against Central Arkansas in a 6:00 tilt at H.A. Chapman Stadium to close out the opening weekend for the state teams. Looking to rebound from last year’s two-win campaign, TU overcame a 27-24 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Bears on a perfectly pleasant warm evening in midtown Tulsa.

Tulsa quarterback Luke Skipper tossed a touchdown pass to Owasso product to Cole Neph to cap off a 75-yard drive and former Tulsa Union running back Shamari Brooks scored on a one-yard run with just over seven minutes left to secure the win.

The game featured plenty of errors by both teams including ill-timed penalties, mishandled kickoffs and fumbles.

Coach Philip Montgomery, entering his fourth season at the helm said, “we’ve got a lot of work on Tuesday.”

Quality teams make the most improvement between game one and two, which needs to happen for the Golden Hurricane as they travel to Austin, Texas on Saturday to face a Longhorns team licking its wounds following their season-opening loss to Maryland for the second consecutive season.

Tulsa returns home September 15th for a 6:00 contest against Arkansas State.

Photos by Les Stockton and Greg Duke, Tulsa Today.